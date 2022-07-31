Celtics Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Russell Following NBA Icon's Death

Tatum, Pierce, C's stars honor Bill Russell with outpouring of tributes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics family lost a true icon Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at age 88.

Russell won an incredible 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any American professional sport. Russell's name is synonymous with success, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the greatest leaders in sports.

The Celtics honored that legacy in a statement Sunday.

"Bill Russell‘s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization."



The Celtics release statements on the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/uipKgnrYhB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 31, 2022

Russell's passing also prompted an outpouring of tributes from the NBA community, including multiple current and former Celtics players. C's stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were among those players, with Brown also highlighting Russell's work as a civil rights activist.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

11 NBA rings

5 MVPs

No 3-point line

No social media

Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft.

Grant Williams, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas, 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell, Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren and Randy Auerbach, the daughter of legendary Celtics president and head coach Red Auerbach shared tributes to Russell as well.

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

I’ll never forget this day we was like kids sitting around a camp fire listening to your stories pic.twitter.com/ZX3DDPRAwt — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell ☘️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 31, 2022

We’ll never see a greater winner in basketball - & maybe not in any other walk of life either! Cs fans or not, we all owe him a debt of gratitude (more for non-bball stuff than for his amazing career!) that could never be fully repaid. I’ll hear his laugh forever. RIP #6 😢☘️💪 pic.twitter.com/EX0cU0Xcf7 — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) July 31, 2022

We should see plenty more odes to Russell in the coming days as the NBA community honors one of its all-time greats.