Celtics Stars Pay Tribute to Bill Russell Following NBA Icon's Death

Tatum, Pierce, C's stars honor Bill Russell with outpouring of tributes
The Boston Celtics family lost a true icon Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at age 88.
Russell won an incredible 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any American professional sport. Russell's name is synonymous with success, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy as one of the greatest leaders in sports.
The Celtics honored that legacy in a statement Sunday.
Russell's passing also prompted an outpouring of tributes from the NBA community, including multiple current and former Celtics players. C's stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were among those players, with Brown also highlighting Russell's work as a civil rights activist.
Grant Williams, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas, 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell, Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren and Randy Auerbach, the daughter of legendary Celtics president and head coach Red Auerbach shared tributes to Russell as well.
We should see plenty more odes to Russell in the coming days as the NBA community honors one of its all-time greats.