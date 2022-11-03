Boston Bruins

Bruins Give New Update on Goalie Jeremy Swayman's Lower-Body Injury

Swayman was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice Tuesday

By Nick Goss

B's goalie Swayman considered week-to-week with lower body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was forced to leave Tuesday night's comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period with a lower body injury.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron inadvertently crashed into Swayman, and the backup netminder appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury. He was unable to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Ranking the 10 Bruins players most responsible for team's record start

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery revealed Thursday that Swayman was sent back to Boston for evaluation and that he's considered week-to-week at this time. 

Boston called up goalie Keith Kinkaid from the AHL's Providence Bruins on Wednesday. He will be the backup behind starter Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins when their road trip resumes Thursday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston BruinsJeremy Swayman
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us