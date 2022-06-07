Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams Questionable for Game 3 of NBA Finals

C's update Robert Williams' status ahead of Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams unsurprisingly is on the Boston Celtics' injury report heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Williams is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup due to soreness in his left knee, which has kept him on the injury report throughout the postseason. The big man is the only player on the C's injury report ahead of the game.

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 7, 2022

Williams played in Games 1 and 2, so it would be somewhat of a surprise if he misses Game 3 at TD Garden. However, his status still is worth monitoring following his Game 2 collision with Marcus Smart.

Celtics-Warriors Game 3 is set for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off on Wednesday. Coverage begins right here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.