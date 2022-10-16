Patriots

Devin McCourty Hilariously Trolls Twin Brother Jason After Patriots Beat Browns

The Browns infamously went 0-16 during Jason McCourty's lone year with the team

By Justin Leger

Devin McCourty hilariously trolls brother Jason after beating Browns

Devin McCourty just couldn't help himself after the New England Patriots' Week 6 win in Cleveland.

Shortly after the Pats' 38-15 victory over the Browns. McCourty decided to give his twin brother Jason a call. Jason McCourty, who played for the Browns in 2017 before spending the next three seasons with his brother in New England, relayed Devin's message on Twitter.

Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout

"The type of brother I have… He FaceTimes me after his win in Cleveland from the locker room so I could see what it’s like to win a game in Cleveland. One hell of a guy he is huh…" Jason McCourty wrote.

The Browns infamously went 0-16 during Jason McCourty's lone year with the team.

Fortunately for Jason, he went on to earn a Super Bowl ring alongside his brother the following season. He made arguably the most important play of Super Bowl LIII when he broke up what would have been a go-ahead touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite Devin's A+ roast, it's safe to say it all worked out for Jason in the end.

