New Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Has Talked to Patrice Bergeron ‘a Couple of Times'

New Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has talked to Bergeron 'a couple of times' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're now a week into NHL free agency and Patrice Bergeron still hasn't officially revealed whether he's coming back to the Boston Bruins or retiring.

Based on reports, plus public comments from Bruins management and ownership, it sounds like Bergeron will be returning. But as of now, nothing has been announced.

One thing we do know is Bergeron has been in contact a few times with new Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

In an interview with TSN 1200 radio in Ottawa earlier this week, Montgomery talked about many topics, including things he's learned from previous coaching jobs, as well as his recent conversations with Bergeron.

"Every time you go into a situation, every player’s wondering with a new coach, ‘Where do I fit in this guy’s plans,’ and they’re waiting to see what you can do as far as preparation, as far as motivation, and as far as how you can help them be the best version of themselves," Montgomery said.

"Ultimately as a coach, what you’re trying to do is push your players to be their best individually, so collectively we’re as good as we can be. The thing that I know, after talking to Patrice Bergeron a couple of times now, there’s no question I don’t have to worry about what’s going on in the locker room."

One of the hosts immediately followed up by asking Montgomery, "Well I'm assuming by that you've pretty much told us without telling us that he's coming back then, right?

"Good try," Montgomery replied with a laugh.

If Bergeron does want to come back, there's no deadline coming up in the next few weeks that would force him to sign soon. The Bruins can take their time and address other roster issues, such as working out a deal with newly acquired center Pavel Zacha, who recently filed for salary arbitration. The Bruins have just $4.758 million of salary cap space, per CapFriendly, and could trade a player to free up more room.