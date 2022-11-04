New England Patriots

Patriots Vs. Colts Injury Report: Pats Rule Out Three Players for Week 9 Game

By Nick Goss

Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cannon started the last two games at right tackle. His absence means that Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste are the best right tackle options entering the weekend. Wynn is tied for the league lead in penalties with seven. James Ferentz replaced Andrews at center in Week 8 and likely will do so again versus the Colts.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chris Long goes deep on time with Patriots and life in general | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Health 10 mins ago

Maine Hospitals Struggle With Strain From Pediatric RSV Cases

sex trafficking 1 hour ago

Tufts Medical Center Fires Doctor Arrested in Child Sex Trafficking Bust

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He has missed the last two games. Safety Kyle Dugger also is questionable. He did not play last week against the New York Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is battling an ankle injury.

Here are the final Week 9 injury reports for Patriots-Colts.

New England Patriots (4-4)

OUT

  • C David Andrews - Concussion 
  • OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion 
  • WR DeVante Parker - Knee

DOUBTFUL

  • No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

  • DL Christian Barmore - Knee
  • S Kyle Dugger - Ankle 
  • RB Damien Harris - Illness 
  • CB Jack Jones - Illness 
  • RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring 
  • LB Josh Uche - Hamstring 
  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle 

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

OUT

  • CB Tony Brown - Hamstring 
  • QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder 
  • LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral 
  • RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle 

DOUBTFUL

  • No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

  • LB E.J. Speed - Ankle
  • T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsJonathan Taylor
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us