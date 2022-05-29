Robert Williams, Marcus Smart Active for Game 7 Vs. Heat

C's update statuses of Rob Williams, Marcus Smart for Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's all hands on deck for the Boston Celtics in their Game 7 showdown vs. the Miami Heat.

The C's announced both center Robert Williams and defensive player of the year Marcus Smart, previously listed on the injury report as questionable, are available to play Sunday night in Miami.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE

Robert Williams - AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2022

The Heat also are expected to be at full strength. Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in the series finale. Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.

Erik Spoelstra gives an injury update for Tyler Herro before Game 7 pic.twitter.com/3SDvjUiXCO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2022

Herro was the NBA's sixth man of the year award winner this season.

Tip-off for Game 7 at FTX Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. for Celtics Pregame Live.