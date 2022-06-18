2022 U.S. Open highlights: Watch Cameron Young hit amazing hole-in-one originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- The U.S. Open is among the hardest tournaments on the golf calendar each year, and this year's event has been no exception.

The course at The Country Club has proven difficult for many of the golfers competing in Brookline this week, but there have been a few moments of brilliance.

Cameron Young hit one of the best shots of the U.S. Open during Friday's second round when he nailed a hole-in-one on the Par-3 6th hole.

It's the 48th hole-in-one in the history of the U.S. Open.

"I've been hitting it right all week, so I flipped an 8-iron, and kind of went straight at it, and by some miracle it went in," Young said when asked about his hole-in-one. "I really don't know."

The second round was a bit of a roller coaster for Young. He hit four birdies, four bogeys, a hole-in-one and one quadruple-bogey. He shot 2-over par both days and missed the cut by one stroke.

"It's hard to sit here and be that pleased that I made a hole-in-one when I missed the cut," Young admitted.

It ultimately was a disappointing finish for Young, but at least he'll always be part of U.S. Open history with his hole-in-one.

