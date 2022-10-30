Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are a couple certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets.

The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on Sunday with a 22-17 victory at MetLife Stadium. The Week 8 win improved the Patriots record to 4-3, one game behind the Jets and Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was one of the worst players on the field Sunday.

He completed 20 of 41 pass attempts for 355 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Several of his throws were just awful, including the one on this interception by Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

Wilson is now 0-3 with two touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his career against the Patriots. Despite his immense struggles versus Bill Belichick-coached defenses, Wilson already seems ready to play the Patriots again in two weeks.

Here's his reaction postgame when asked about New England's win streak over its division rival:

The Jets have a pretty tough schedule coming up. They play the division-leading Buffalo Bills next week, and then a Week 10 bye before playing the Patriots on the road, the Chicago Bears at home, the Minnesota Vikings on the road and the Bills again on the road.

That's a brutal stretch, and the Jets won't survive it unless Wilson shows substantial improvement.