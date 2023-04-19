Zdeno Chara, Russ Hoyt serve as Bruins' fan banner captains for Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The fan banner captain tradition has returned to TD Garden for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins had two special guests Wednesday night.

Former Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara was joined by Russ Hoyt as the fan banner captains ahead of Game 2 versus the Florida Panthers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Check out the scene in the video below:

The Big Man’s in the building.#NHLBruins legend Zdeno Chara and Team Hoyt’s Russ Hoyt are tonight’s honorary fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/cJs3HnFL7B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 19, 2023

Hoyt is the CEO and president of the Hoyt Foundation, which was created more than 30 years ago by Boston Marathon legends Dick Hoyt and his son Rick. Chara ran the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday and finished with a time of 3:38:23. Chara ran the event to support the Hoyt Foundation and the Thomas E. Smith Foundation.

The future Hall of Fame defenseman retired from the NHL in September of 2022. He played 14 seasons in Boston and helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

The Bruins entered their 2023 first-round series against the Panthers with a 1-0 lead.