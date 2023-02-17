NFL Rumors: Jets Hosting QB Derek Carr for Free-Agent Visit

Derek Carr to the AFC East? QB reportedly meeting with Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets need a quarterback, and a four-time Pro Bowler just hit the open market.

The Jets are hosting Derek Carr for a free-agent visit after the Las Vegas Raiders released the veteran QB earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

New York makes sense as a potential destination for Carr, who has tallied at least 4,000 passing yards in four of the last five seasons. The Jets have plenty of young talent -- they became the first team since the 2017 New Orleans Saints to have both the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year (wide receiver Garrett Wilson) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (cornerback Sauce Gardner) in 2022 -- but got underwhelming quarterback play from 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, who was benched for both Mike White and Joe Flacco last season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said earlier this offseason the team is "absolutely" willing to spend big money on a veteran quarterback, so Carr's visit isn't surprising. The question is whether New York will put its money behind the 31-year-old Carr (who went 6-9 as a starter last season) or swing for the fences on the trade market by pursuing Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson.

NBC Sports' Peter King recently suggested the Jets would at least consider trying to trade for one of the two former NFL MVPs.

"Well, we all think and I think you think that the number one step would be Aaron Rodgers. If that doesn’t work, could the number two step be Lamar Jackson?" King said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "... I think they will go after Rodgers, if he does play, and if they don’t get him, I think they will at least put their sniffers out and seriously consider Lamar Jackson."

“I think the biggest story in the offseason is going to be what happens with ________.”@peter_king set up for us what’s going to dominate #NFL news in the coming months: pic.twitter.com/E1MC96boeg — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 15, 2023

If the Jets are able to land either Rodgers or Jackson, they'd immediately become AFC contenders and make life that much harder for the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Carr also would make New York better, but considering he's made the playoffs just once in nine NFL seasons with some pretty talented Raiders teams, it's hard to see his addition putting the Jets over the top.