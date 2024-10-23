Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs trading for WR DeAndre Hopkins ahead of NFL deadline next week: Sources

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler who gives Kansas City a much-needed receiver after injuries to Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice

By Steve Coulter

The two-time defending Super Champion Kansas City Chiefs are addressing their biggest need ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline by acquiring Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite being the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Chiefs are perilously thin at WR after injuries to Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes had just two healthy receivers to throw to ahead of Wednesday's trade -- rookie Xavier Worthy and seven-year veteran Justin Watson.

Hopkins, along with tight end Travis Kelce, presumably will create a 1-2 pass catching option for Kansas City in the franchise's quest to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

