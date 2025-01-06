The New England Patriots controlled their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 pick entering Sunday's Week 18 regular season finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a 23-16 win over their division rival resulted in the Pats dropping to the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots could go in several different directions if they end up keeping this first-round selection.

The two obvious paths are wide receiver and offensive tackle. You could argue these are the two largest positions of need for New England in its mission to surround rookie quarterback Drake Maye with more talent on offense.

The only wide receiver worth taking at No. 4 is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. He tallied 84 receptions for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats this past season. He has good speed, runs routes very well and has tremendous size and strength at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds.

The two left tackles worthy of the No. 4 pick are LSU's Will Campbell and Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.

Pass protection was a major issue for the Patriots this past season, and both Campbell and Banks excel in that area. Banks has played a key role in the Longhorns reaching the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Defense should also be considered by the Patriots with the No. 4 pick.

Cornerback is among the team's top needs, and Michigan star Will Johnson is projected to go in the top 10. He's been an excellent shutdown corner for the Wolverines and played an important role in their 2023 national championship.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would address a huge need for the Patriots, as well. New England's pass rush was quite underwhelming this season and ranked dead last in sacks with just 28 in 18 games. Carter or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham would bolster New England's pass rush in a substantial way.

Which players should the Patriots target with the No. 4 pick? Here are some projections from expert mock drafts published in the last 24 hours.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots' Week 18 win over the Bills dropped from the No. 1 overall pick to No. 4. Shortly after their victory, they fired head coach Jerod Mayo, so their vision of how to build around quarterback Drake Maye could change. But the desire to improve what was statistically the worst offensive line should remain a constant. Campbell will be viewed as a guard by some teams, but he feels like a player who, with three years of good starting experience at tackle at LSU, should get his shot at tackle in the pros. Regardless, he’s a damn good lineman who would be an immediate starter in New England."

Cory Giddings, Bleacher Report: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

"Johnson is the most well-rounded cornerback prospect in this year's draft, making him a perfect fit for the Patriots as they look to further solidify their secondary. After selecting Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they can pair him with another lengthy corner like Johnson to help offset all of the dynamic quarterbacks found in the AFC.

"Johnson's ability to play both man and zone coverage, combined with his length, athleticism, and physicality, complements Gonzalez's skill set and makes for a dynamic, disruptive secondary. His patient backpedal, solid tackling ability and knack for reading the quarterback provide a valuable asset for New England's defense. Johnson's skill set immediately improves the Patriots' ability to defend the pass and enhances their overall defense, giving them one of the best cornerback duos in the league."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Kelvin Banks Jr. was my OT1 over the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance and power and uses his hands well. He's better in passpro than the run right now, but it's close -- and he's only going to get better."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"New England won its finale, but it might have lost a lot of leverage in the process. The Patriots are now behind several quarterback-hungry teams, thereby limiting their prospects for a trade back that could have helped them boost their draft capital while still securing a top offensive lineman or receiver. As it stands, they can address their most pressing problem by grabbing Campbell, a consensus All-American who could be the stabilizing presence this shaky front lacks."

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"New England's future success will largely be tied to how well the team can build out around QB Drake Maye. Maye has shown plenty of ability this season despite a woeful offensive line, inconsistent skill players, and some questionable coaching along the way. Despite it all, Maye has shown enough promise to likely make the cap-rich Patriots active spenders for veteran talent on the open market. If that's the case, look for a big-name offensive lineman or a big-name wide receiver (why not both?) to ink an open-market deal with New England.

"That sets the stage for the Patriots to take the best talent at a premium position. The general consensus seems to have accepted Abdul Carter as such, thanks partly to a strong season with Penn State in the CFB Playoff semi-finals. Carter has been featured all over the Penn State defense and could do the same for a Patriots pass rush that has withered in recent years amid a talent exodus."

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

"The Patriots miss out on the first overall pick, but compensate by landing the best EDGE in the class in Abdul Carter. A freak blend of burst and explosiveness, Carter has the fluidity to drop in coverage, or rush the passer, where the Patriots sorely need help. I’m not too high on this OL class, so grabbing the best defender available at a position of need is a boost."

Nick Gray, The Tennessean: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"New England must address the offensive line, too, but giving QB Drake Maye a top weapon is key this offseason. McMillan is a prototypical outside receiver who can win in tight quarters."

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

"The Patriots entered Week 18 projected to have the No. 1 overall pick, but a stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills pushed them three spots lower and yet still cost head coach Jerod Mayo his job. Whoever his replacement will be — former Patriots linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is rumored to be a candidate — will recognize Graham's talent. Paired with blossoming star Keion White, the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line."