2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts like Travis Hunter fit for Patriots

The New England Patriots could be the most fascinating team entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

They currently own the No. 1 pick with a 2-7 record at the bottom of the league standings. The Patriots are one of seven teams with seven losses entering Week 10, but they own the tiebreaker with the worst strength of schedule.

The Patriots could trade their first-round pick and try to accumulate more 2025 and future draft selections. That might be the best long-term strategy for them considering their roster's severe lack of high-end talent. The more picks you own, the better chance you have of hitting on them.

But if the Patriots keep their 2025 first-round pick, experts view a couple players as strong fits for Jerod Mayo's team. One of them is Colorado star Travis Hunter, who is among the Heisman Trophy favorites as a top-tier wide receiver and cornerback.

Hunter has tallied 60 receptions for 757 yards with eight touchdowns as a wideout. He has tallied 21 tackles with seven pass breakups and two interceptions as a cornerback. Whether he plays one position or both in the NFL, Hunter is the type of elite athlete who can make game-changing plays all over the field.

The Patriots desperately need a No. 1 wide receiver, and adding another stud cornerback opposite 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez would be impactful, too. Hunter is a rare talent, but can he stay durable playing both sides of the ball against pro-level competition?

If the Patriots target a pure wideout, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan is probably the best choice. He has caught 66 passes for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

McMillan is 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He's fast, he runs routes well and he's a matchup nightmare on contested catches. He has separated himself as the top-ranked wideout in the 2025 draft class.

The Patriots really need a left tackle. A pass rusher would be a good position to target early in the draft, too. But if the Patriots have a top-three pick and keep it, Hunter and McMillan should be two of the top options to consider. They have elite talent and would address huge areas of weakness for New England.

Here's a roundup of recent expert picks from recent 2025 NFL mock drafts: