New England Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Patriots injury report: Strange out, nine questionable for Colts game

Wideout DeMario Douglas is among those listed as questionable for the Week 13 matchup.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots could be short-handed for Sunday's Week 13 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine Pats players are listed as questionable, including wide receiver DeMario Douglas (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (knee), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot). Offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee) will not be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and is the only New England player ruled out for the matchup.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Check out the full Patriots injury report below:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Strange hasn't played since suffering a devastating knee injury last December. He returned to the practice field on Nov. 20 and must be activated to the 53-man roster by Dec. 11 to play this season.

If Douglas is unable to suit up, it will be a signficant blow to the Patriots offense. The 23-year-old leads the team in catches (48) and receiving yards (477).

Peppers could bring a much-needed boost to the defense if he returns for his first game since Week 4. The Patriots' defensive captain was placed on the NFL commissioner exempt list after being arrested on assault charges, but he was reinstated earlier this week and is eligible to participate in all team activities.

New England (3-9) hopes to snap a two-game skid against a Colts team (5-7) still fighting for the top spot in the AFC South. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 5 hours ago

Who is Evan Rothstein? Why Mayo called Pats assistant after Bears-Lions

The Gameplan Nov 27

Maye, Patriots offense should focus on these areas in last five games

Patriots Talk Podcast Nov 27

How should Patriots game plan for Anthony Richardson in Week 13?

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us