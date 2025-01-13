New England Patriots

Live updates: Vrabel makes Patriots HC debut in first press conference

Mike Vrabel will address the media and Patriots fans for the first time as head coach.

By Darren Hartwell, Nick Goss and Phil Perry

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Mike Vrabel's press conference begins at 12 p.m. ET.
  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft will introduce Vrabel at Gillette Stadium.
  • The Patriots Hall of Famer is the 16th head coach in franchise history.
  • Watch the press conference in the video player above.

The Mike Vrabel Era in New England officially begins Monday.

After announcing him as the 16th head coach in franchise history Sunday, the Patriots will unveil Vrabel in an introductory press conference Monday at the Sports Illustrated Pavilion at Gillette Stadium.

The press conference begins at 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch in the video player above. Follow along with our live blog below for Vrabel's best soundbites, reaction from our insiders and more.

