Live updates: Maye, Patriots take on Cardinals after bye week

The Patriots are searching for their first win since Week 10.

By Nick Goss

What to Know

  • The Patriots and Cardinals have both lost three straight games.
  • Rookie QB Drake Maye will make his eighth start for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots are back in action with a Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Patriots have four more games left in the regular season after their Week 14 bye. New England has the third-toughest remaining schedule in the league, but its most winnable matchup in that stretch is Sunday against a Cardinals team that's lost three straight games.

Even though the playoffs aren't a goal over the final month of the season, there's still plenty at stake for the Patriots. They need to see which players, especially among the rookies and second-year guys, will be part of the team's core moving forward.

One player who definitely is part of the long-term core is rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who will make his eighth career start Sunday. He has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,696 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Keep it right here for video highlights, analysis, score updates, injury news and more with our Patriots-Cardinals live blog below.

