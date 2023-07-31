One NFL breakout candidate for every AFC team in the 2023 season

It’s time for positivity as training camps open across the NFL.

Players are the healthiest they’ll be for the next six months, coaches have the most energy they’ll have for the next six months and (most) fans are the most optimistic they’ll be for six months.

As teams begin training camp, players are hopeful that their best season yet is on the horizon.

Let’s get into the breakout candidates for all 16 AFC franchises heading into the 2023 season:

Buffalo Bills: James Cook

The 2022 second-round pick’s workload slowly increased throughout his rookie season, leading to an 11-carry, 99-yard performance on Christmas Eve. Devin Singletary, Buffalo’s top running back last season, signed with the Texans this offseason while the Bills added Damien Harris from the Patriots. Cook should be in line for significantly more touches in 2023.

Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips

While Phillips’ counting numbers aren’t eye-popping through his first two seasons (15.5 sacks), his impact has been obvious. He generated 77 total pressures last season, most by a Miami player since Olivier Vernon in 2015. Phillips, 24, should only improve this season with the Dolphins adding defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

New England Patriots: Marcus Jones

The Patriots’ Swiss Army knife did it all in his rookie campaign. A third-round pick out of Houston, Jones scored touchdowns as a punt returner, cornerback and wide receiver for a New England team that struggled to score. The Patriots now truly understand the versatile weapon they have, and it could lead to a breakout season for Jones in all three phases of the game.

New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson

The Jets’ third first-round pick last year didn’t get much publicity as a rookie while Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson collected Rookie of the Year honors. Johnson played sparingly in 2022, on the field for just 34% of defensive snaps. But he’s been the talk of the offseason after switching from defensive end to linebacker – keep an eye on No. 11.

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Year 2 was a step back for Oweh, as he produced fewer forced fumbles, fumbles recovered, sacks and QB hits compared to his rookie season. But whether he’s ready or not, Oweh has a massive opportunity in 2023. Justin Houston and Calais Campbell – two of Baltimore’s top pass-rushers and leaders – are gone and it’s up to Oweh to help keep the unit rolling.

Cincinnati Bengals: Dax Hill

Here’s another young AFC North defender who will be thrust into a bigger role this season. Cincinnati lost its starting safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency. That leaves Hill, a first-round pick in 2022, with major responsibilities for a team with Super Bowl expectations.

Cleveland Browns: Elijah Moore

Moore never put it together for the Jets, which led to a trade this offseason. Now we’ll find out if it was a Jets problem or a Moore problem. The former second-rounder has been productive in spurts, but he’ll be relied upon to compete for the Browns’ No. 2 wide receiver role this season with Donovan Peoples-Jones. This could be the time for Moore to finally break out.

Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens

If Pickens becomes more consistent, he could legitimately develop into a Pro Bowl wide receiver. He had nine games with at least 50 receiving yards as a rookie, but five games with fewer than 30 receiving yards. Pickens ended the season with 801 receiving yards – a number that should only improve as the second year WR grows with second year QB Kenny Pickett.

Houston Texans: Nico Collins

It’s make or break time for Collins, a former third-rounder who battled injuries and inconsistency through his first two seasons. The Texans added veteran receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown, but Collins is still in his best position yet. Collins and rookie QB C.J. Stroud reportedly developed an early chemistry, which is exactly what you want to hear at this stage of the year.

Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye

Paye seemed poised for a breakout in 2022 before suffering an ankle injury – he had three sacks and five QB hits in the first five games of the season. The Colts apparently saw enough to bet on the former first-rounder, opting not to re-sign Yannick Ngakoue and thus letting Paye take on an expanded role.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Andre Cisco

Last season qualified as a mini-breakout for Cisco, who barely played as a rookie under Urban Meyer in 2021. He totaled 73 tackles and three interceptions as the Jaguars’ starting free safety. Another year under defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell should pay dividends for Cisco.

Tennessee Titans: Chig Okonkwo

As the Titans’ quarterback situation became uglier last season, Okonkwo grew stronger. It didn’t make much sense, but it proved that he’s ready to be a starting NFL tight end. The No. 143 overall pick last year totaled 27 catches for 398 yards over his final 10 games. Okonkwo should be even better with Ryan Tannehill healthy and DeAndre Hopkins occupying defenses.

Denver Broncos: Samaje Perine

A 27-year-old running back joining his fourth team is a breakout candidate? That’s right. Perine, fresh off a career season of 394 rushing yards and 38 receptions with the Bengals, joined new head coach Sean Payton in Denver. With Javonte Williams coming off a significant knee injury, Perine has a prime opportunity to be featured in the Broncos’ offense.

Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis

Karlaftis’ first season went well – 17 starts, six sacks and a Super Bowl ring. Frank Clark was released in March, mainly due to his contract but also because Karlaftis is ready for more snaps at defensive end. The Purdue alum stands out on a young defense that has a number of breakout candidates (Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, among others).

Las Vegas Raiders: Zamir White

This is essentially just Josh Jacobs insurance. If the 2022 rushing champ continues his holdout into the season, someone has to run the ball for the Raiders and White appears to be that guy. The Georgia product had just 17 carries as a rookie while Las Vegas rode on Jacobs’ back. His brightest moment came way back in the Hall of Fame Game, when White had 40 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Los Angeles Chargers: Alohi Gilman

The Chargers have one superstar safety in Derwin James, but what about the man who will start next to him? Gilman, 25, has gradually improved throughout his first three NFL seasons. He totaled a career-best 58 tackles and two fumbles recovered while making five starts last year. A starting safety spot opened up after Nasir Adderley’s retirement, and Gilman should fill that role.