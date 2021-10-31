Patriots Back to .500 With Comeback Win Over Chargers

Call it the Adrian Phillips revenge game.

The special teams standout shined on defense against his former team, including a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Patriots that gave the team a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

With the win, the Patriots have their first winning streak of the season and are back to .500 at 4-4.

Mac Jones completed 19 of 36 passes for 226 yards in the win, throwing no touchdowns but interceptions, either.

It was the seventh straight win for the Patriots against the Chargers and 20th in their last 23 meetings, a stretch which dates back to the 1973 season.

They are on the road again next week against Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. in Charlotte.