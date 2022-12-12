New England Patriots

Patriots Beat Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night in Arizona

The Patriots are above .500 again after a win over the Arizona Cardinals Monday night.

New England improved its record to 7-6 as the Cardinals fell to 4-8.

Colt McCoy played most of the game at quarterback for Arizona following starter Kyler Murray's first-quarter exit. He was carted off the field after just three plays when he suffered a non-contact knee injury.

More to come.

