The New England Patriots will hold their first practice since Saturday and quarterback Cam Newton is expected to join them on the field for the first time since he tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Newton is expected to be at Thursday's practice, indicating that he may start against Denver on Sunday, after he was activated from the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. He was the first Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.

In the days that followed, three other players tested positive. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad DT Bill Murray remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. Gilmore is also expected back at practice Thursday, according to the Boston Globe.

The National Football League has moved what was the Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos to Week 6. The game will be played Sunday, Oct. 18, after a fourth Patriots player tested positive for coronavirus.

New England players returned to the team’s facilities on Wednesday for the first time since participating in a walk-through Saturday to prepare for their now twice-postponed game against Denver. After a fourth positive COVID-19 test last Sunday, the NFL rescheduled the game with the Broncos — originally set for Sunday, but bumped to Monday after a handful of positive tests last week — to this coming Sunday

New England’s facilities were shut down last week from Wednesday through Friday, and another positive test kept the team away until this Wednesday, when players were allowed to return in limited numbers for workouts.

Head Coach Bill Belichick’s approach to the virus outbreak within the walls of Gillette Stadium has earned him praise from those in the Patriots’ locker room as they navigate the stops and re-starts of this unusual NFL season.

Belichick is scheduled to hold a conference call Thursday morning.