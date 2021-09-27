PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years

It's been two decades since Tom Brady first took the field as a member of the Patriots. As he gets ready to take the field against them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look back at the story of the GOAT as it unfolded starting in 2021, through snowy Foxboro and a slew of championship parades.
1/30
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles on the sidelines as the clock winds down on New England’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, the first game in the historic rivalry between Brady and quarterback Peyton Manning. At Foxboro Stadium, Sept. 30, 2001.
2/30
Robert Klein/Getty Images
Tom Brady checks off a play at the line in the second half in a 16-13 overtime victory over the Oakland Raiders. Known outside New England as the “tuck rule game” due to a controversial ruling that helped Brady, Patriots fans will always know the division game as the Snow Bowl. Played on Jan. 19, 2002, Brady was on his way to his first Super Bowl.
3/30
Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images
Brady and head coach Bill Belichick celebrate the first of six the pair would win together.
4/30
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Brady makes a pass to J.R. Redmond during the game-winning drive against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002.
5/30
Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Brady relishes his first championship at Super Bowl XXXVI.
6/30
Jessica Rinaldi/AFP via Getty Images
Back in Boston on Feb. 5, 2002, Brady took part in what would become a regular occurrence: A Patriots Super Bowl parade.
7/30
Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images
Brady on field in his second Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 1, 2004, against the Carolina Panthers.
8/30
Michael Seamans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Two years after winning his first championship, Brady celebrates the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XXXVIII, holding up the Lombardi Trophy alongside running back Antowain Smith.
9/30
Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images
Brady and the Patriots celebrate during a victory rally held before a crowd estimated by police to number 1.5 million people in Boston on Feb. 3, 2004.
10/30
Sporting News via Getty Images
Brady on the field during Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 6, 2005.
11/30
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, their third championship in four years.
12/30
Sporting News via Getty Images
Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XXXIX.
13/30
Jodi Hilton/Getty Images
Brady waves to crowds along Boylston Street in Boston during the Patriots’ victory parade on Feb. 8, 2005 after winning Super Bowl XXXIX.
14/30
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Brady and Patriots fans were stunned on Feb. 3, 2008, when a perfect season slipped out of their grasp at Super Bowl XLII. New England went 16-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games before falling 17-14 to the New York Giants.
15/30
Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
The next game after Super Bowl XLII went even worse. Brady limped off the field after taking hit to left knee and tearing his ACL and MCL, ending his season after less than a quarter.
16/30
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Many thought the Patriots dynasty was over by 2010, but Brady found his new favorite target, tight end Rob Gronkowski. The pair is pictured in New England’s divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos in on Jan. 14, 2012.
17/30
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Four years after losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl, the Patriots did it again. Brady leaves the field after Super Bowl XLVI.
18/30
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brady calls a play against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015.
19/30
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
A decade after his last championship, Brady once again held up the Vince Lombardi Trophy to celebrates the Patriots’ 28-24 victory over the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX.
20/30
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Brady waves a towel at his fourth Super Bowl victory parade in Boston on Feb. 4, 2015.
21/30
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
In one of the most memorable games of Brady’s career, he calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017.
22/30
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Brady was particularly excited after beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at Super Bowl LI, a game in which the Patriots had trailed 28-3. The comeback was the largest in Super Bowl history.
23/30
Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Brady raises the Lombardi during another rally in Boston after winning Super Bowl LI.
24/30
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
In his first Super Bowl loss to a team not called the Giants, Brady sits on the field after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.
25/30
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Brady led the Patriots to one more championship, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 03, 2019.
26/30
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Brady and Belichick celebrate what would be their last Super Bowl together. The duo can take credit for six championships.
27/30
Richard Cashin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy at a victory parade in Boston, celebrating the last Super Bowl he won as a member of the Patriots.
28/30
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
In the first game he played in another uniform, Brady took the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is seen here celebrating a touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13, 2020.
29/30
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Brady and Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay, celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 07, 2021, a 31-9 victory.
30/30
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Brady hoists up the Lombardi again after winning his seventh Super Bowl, being named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time.