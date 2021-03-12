Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

Patriots Re-Signing Cam Newton: Report

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Darren Hartwell

Cam Newton is reportedly returning to the New England Patriots. The Boston Globe's Jim McBride, citing a league source, said in a tweet Friday morning the Pats are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal.

As New England fans know well, Newton didn't have much on-field success in 2020. After signing a one-year contract with the Patriots last July, the QB had one of his worst seasons as a pro, averaging just 177 passing yards per game with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions as New England sputtered to a 7-9 record.

But the 31-year-old has been vocal in saying he would return to New England on another one-year contract.  

Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.

Patriots Mar 10

Patriots Free-Agent Wish List: Which Positions Should Be a Priority?

Julian Edelman Mar 10

Julian Edelman Responds to Meyers Leonard's Anti-Semitic Slur With Open Letter

Newton has said that if given a full offseason of OTAs, minicamp and training camp, he can thrive in the Patriots' system -- unlike in 2020, where a shortened offseason and a midseason bout with COVID-19 halted his progress in learning the offense and "the Patriot Way."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLPatriotsCam Newtonquarteback
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us