Patriots to Introduce QB Mac Jones at Gillette Friday

The New England Patriots will introduce former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at 3 p.m. in Gillette Stadium Friday.

The team selected Jones with the No. 15 pick of the NFL draft, their biggest move to date to bring in a player to be a potential long-term replacement for Tom Brady. He becomes the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure in New England. The last quarterback picked by the Patriots picked in the first round was Drew Bledsoe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I got drafted by a great organization. I'm just looking forward to going in there, working hard, learning from a great quarterback room and then taking coaching from you know great coaches," Jones said. "It's going to be awesome."

Jones, who played under Belichick's longtime friend and former coaching colleague Nick Saban, earned the Davey O'Brien Award in 2020 as the top quarterback in college football.

"I look toward to working with him. He’s a smart kid. He’s been in a system that’s similar to ours," Belichick said. "We’ve had a lot of good conversations with him and I think he’ll be able to process the offense."

Jones arrives in New England coming off a season that saw him lead Alabama to a national title while completing an NCAA-record 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

He joins a Patriots team that is in transition after finishing 7-9 in 2020 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. One of the biggest reasons was Cam Newton's struggles to get his footing in the offense after taking over for Brady following his departure in free agency to Tampa Bay.

Newton was re-signed this offseason but returns on only a one-year deal. His backup last season, Jarrett Stidham, was beaten out for the starting job and has underwhelmed in limited action during his first two years in the league.

Jones becomes the 10th consecutive player to win the O'Brien award and be selected in the first round of NFL draft. He is also the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be chosen in the first round since 1967, following Tua Tagovailoa (taken fifth in 2020) and Richard Todd (sixth in in 1976).