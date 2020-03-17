With Tom Brady Headed to Bucs, Here’s What Season Tickets Will Cost You

With Tom Brady reportedly set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, season tickets are becoming a hot commodity.

We decided to check in on how much Buccaneers season tickets will cost you now that Brady is headed down south, and we waited in a 50-minute queue just to be able to view and potentially purchase the tickets.

Here's how many people were in front of us at the time we joined the queue:

So, 4,669 people were in front of us in line, and that number will most likely only grow after the Brady signing becomes official sometime in the near future.

When we finally reached the purchase screen there was a map of Raymond James Stadium and you could choose tickets based on the available seats. The prices ranged from about $404.80 per seat to $3,822.50 for the best seats in the house as seen in the photo below.

For two of the cheapest seats at the stadium, it'll cost you $809.60 for the season -- which isn't necessarily horrible when you think about some of the prices elite NFL teams charge for season tickets.

For comparison, the Denver Broncos season tickets have a 10-15 year wait time, and the Green Bay Packers have the longest season ticket wait time in the NFL, according to a 2017 article.

Even the New England Patriots have about a 15-year waiting period for season tickets, and that includes a 99-percent renewal rate.

So, the fact longtime Bucs fans, newly converted Bucs fans and maybe some former Patriots fans even have the opportunity to purchase season tickets at this point is fantastic for people who want to watch Brady attempt to rule Florida's football scene.