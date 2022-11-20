Los Angeles Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Exits With Concussion Vs. Saints

Stafford left the game in the third quarter with the Rams trailing 24-14

By Logan Reardon

The Los Angeles Rams' season just keeps getting worse.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

He was replaced by Bryce Perkins while being evaluated for a concussion.

After taking a third-down sack, Stafford left the field and went into the medical tent before walking off to the locker room.

The defending Super Bowl champions entered Sunday's game at 3-6, riding a three-game losing streak. Their latest loss was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, a game that Stafford also missed with a concussion. He just cleared concussion protocol on Friday.

Before leaving Sunday's game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints led 24-14 when Stafford left the field.

