Boston Red Sox

Red Sox plan to honor Tim Wakefield at home opener

The lives of knuckleballer Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, will be celebrated before the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 9

By Mike Pescaro

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

When the Red Sox take the field for their first game at Fenway Park this year, they will honor longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy.

The knuckleballer, who pitched in Boston from 1995 through 2011, died from cancer in October at the age of 57. Stacy Wakefield died less than five months later, also from cancer.

The Wakefields will be remembered during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, before the Sox face the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m., the team said Monday.

The team also announced that players will wear Wakefield's No. 49 on heart-shaped patches this season.

Wakefield won two World Series as a player, in 2004 and 2007. The team will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Red Sox — whose victory ended an 86-year championship drought — before the home opener.

Fans attending the game will receive pins with Wakefield's jersey number, the Red Sox said.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Soxbaseballtim wakefield
