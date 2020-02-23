Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia on 60-Day Injured List

The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list.
The move further puts in doubt whether the former AL MVP will play again.
The Red Sox made the roster move while claiming right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
Boston Red Sox
Comprehensive coverage of Boston's nine-time World Series winners.
The 36-year-old Pedroia has played just nine games over the last two seasons. The four-time All-Star has spent the time trying to recover from an injury he sustained when Manny Machado slid spikes-high into his left knee in May 2017.
Pedroia has two years and $25 million remaining on his contract.
