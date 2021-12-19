NBA Postpones Five Games Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

Report: NBA postpones two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA has postponed Sunday's Cavaliers-Hawks, Nuggets-Nets and Pelicans-76ers games, in addition to Monday’s Magic-Raptors game and Tuesday’s Wizards-Nets game, the league announced.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021

The five games bring the total number of postponed games to seven on the season. The league postponed two Chicago Bulls games during the week following an outbreak within the team that sent 10 players into protocols.

A shortage of Cleveland players led to the Cavs-Hawks postponement, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Five more Cavs tested positive on Sunday, joining rookie Evan Mobley and second-year player Isaac Okoro in NBA health and safety protocols. Cleveland's next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston against the Celtics.

Along with the Cavs' COVID-19 outbreak, Hawks star Trae Young reportedly entered NBA protocols on Sunday. The Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Sixers on Thursday and New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

The Brooklyn Nets have another notable COVID-19 outbreak. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered protocols on Saturday, while James Harden has been in protocols since Tuesday. The team has 10 players total in protocols with one more games on the schedule before its Christmas matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Denver, Michael Porter Jr., who is out indefinitely with a back injury, and Bol Bol are in health and safety protocols. The team's next game is slated for Wednesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly struggled to field eight healthy players for Sunday’s contest, but there reportedly is optimism that the team could play Monday against the Celtics.

There's optimism the Sixers will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/vsrEElIFye — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans do not have any players in health and safety protocols.

The Magic placed three players in protocols on Friday, while the Raptors placed two players in protocols on Saturday.