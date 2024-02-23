Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by IOC

The suspension has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC's appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC's suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC's right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

