Simone Biles Offered Coloring Book on Flight, Shares Funny Response

Simone Biles is a seven-time Olympic medalist. She has 25 medals in World Championships. She even made history by becoming the youngest person in history to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week at 25 years old.

But not everyone knows those numbers when they see Biles. Instead, they focus on another one: her 4-foot-8 stature.

That was the case on a recent flight for the U.S. gymnast. She posted on her Instagram story saying a flight attendant tried to offer her a coloring book. Biles’ expression and response say it all:

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” pic.twitter.com/s03QHpUUH8 — matt (@mattxiv) July 9, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Biles didn’t say where she was coming from or going to on said flight. She was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to accept her Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.

Biles was one of 17 recipients of the honor. That group included soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Denzel Washington.

Along with the accolade, Biles showed she also has a good sense of humor.