Sue Bird Receives Standing Ovation At UConn Sweet 16 Game

WNBA legend Sue Bird made a celebrity appearance at the UConn-Ohio State game on Saturday to support her alma mater in Seattle

WNBA legend Sue Bird received a standing ovation from her alma mater UConn in its Sweet 16 game vs. Ohio State on Saturday.

The 42-year-old graduated from UConn in 2002 after having an illustrious basketball career with the Huskies before being drafted by the Seattle Storm.

Bird won four WNBA championships with the Storm and had her number (10) retired when she wrapped up her career in 2022.

UConn (31-5), who is seeking a spot in the tournament Elite Eight, is quite familiar with NCAA success, having already captured the championship 11 times.

The Huskies have also advanced to 22 Final Fours, including the last 14 straight, which is an NCAA record.

During Bird's collegiate career, she made it onto many record lists. In her junior year, she scored an impressive buzzer-beater 3 against Notre Dame to secure the win. The game went down as "the best women's basketball game ever played" in the book "Bird at the Buzzer."

The winner of UConn-Ohio St. will face the winner of No. 1 Virginia Tech and No 4 Tennessee on March 27.

