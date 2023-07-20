Texas Rangers unveil MLB's 2024 All-Star Game logo, designed to showcase ‘Texas pride'

If you hadn't heard, the 2024 All-Star Game is being played in Arlington at Globe Life Field. On Thursday, Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers unveiled the logo to be used during the midsummer classic.

The logo was unveiled by Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. They were joined by Rangers legends Kenny Rogers and Iván Rodríguez, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, the team's majority owner Ray Davis and the team's longtime public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

In a statement Thursday, the team described the logo as something that represents not only Texas and the team's home in Arlington but all of North Texas.

"The official logo for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is a vibrant celebration of Texas and the diverse community of Arlington and its surrounding cities. At its core, the logo is a captivating representation of Texas pride and exudes a sense of energy and celebration, symbolizing the spirit of the All-Star Game and the host city. Within the mark, the Ranger's iconic typography is seen in the words 'All-Star Game' and punctuated by the state's emblematic star. Stylistically, the rough edges and dynamic colors bring a warm welcome for all baseball fans to the summer baseball festivities that lie ahead."

Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports The Texas Rangers unveiled the 2024 All-Star Game logo on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

"Today marks the beginning of what will be an incredibly exciting 12 months leading up to the 2024 All-Star Game," said Davis. "With Globe Life Field and the other incredible sports, entertainment, and hotel facilities that continue to be constructed and developed around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.

Davis said the team will be working with MLB and the cities of Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth to "create a spectacular week of All-Star activities leading up to July 16, 2024."

"We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again and are excited to witness the unveiling of the 2024 logo," said Ross. "Arlington is proud to welcome the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington's Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world."

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 16. It'll be the second All-Star Game to be played in Arlington. The team hosted the annual event in 1995 after the recent opening of The Ballpark in Arlington.

In addition to the game, Globe Life Field will host the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball on All-Star Saturday on Saturday, July 13, as well as the fan-favorite Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15.

The team said details about ticketing, the draft and other events taking place during All-Star Week, will be announced in the coming months.