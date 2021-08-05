climbing

USA's Nathaniel Coleman Wins Silver in Inaugural Sport Climbing Event

The American finished in second with 30.00 points in the competition

By Bryan Murphy

In the first ever sport climbing competition in Olympics history, American Nathaniel Coleman took the silver medal. 

Coleman finished with 30.00 total points to finish second. In sport climbing, the lower the points, the better, so Coleman finished two points behind Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain who had 28.00 to win gold. 

Austria’s Jakob Schubert won the bronze with 35.00 points. 

Coleman was the best at the bouldering event, as he was the only climber to register four attempts to the top. He was fifth in the lead event with a 34+ hold reached and sixth in the speed event. 

Fellow U.S. climber Colin finished seventh with 60.00 points accrued.

