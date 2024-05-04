Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby to remain on NBC through 2032 in extension with Churchill Downs

The deal was announced hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kentucky Derby will remain on NBC through 2032 after the network and Churchill Downs Inc. extended their contract through 2032, announcing it hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

The race switched to NBC in 2001 after airing on ABC from 1975-2000 and CBS from 1952-1974. The multi-year extension will make NBC the longest-running home of the race for 3-year-old horses.

The deal includes multi-platform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

Kentucky Derby 9 hours ago

See all the striking hats and iconic celebrities from the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 7 hours ago

The Kentucky Derby is turning 150 years old. It's survived world wars and controversies of all kinds

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kentucky Derby
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us