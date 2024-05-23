Protest expected outside Harvard's commencement Thursday

Harvard is holding its commencement for the Class of 2024 on Thursday, but the ceremony may be met with some complications as protesters plan to rally outside after the university's discipline of some students for their involvement in the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Graduates and their families started lining up shortly after 5 a.m. Protesters weren't out yet but they haven’t been quiet about their plans to disrupt this year’s graduation ceremony. This follows the agreement last week between the university and protestors to voluntarily dissolve the 20-day encampment in Harvard Yard.

While students said they were under the impression they were promised that demonstrators wouldn’t be punished, five have been suspended, more than 20 are facing probation and 13 seniors will not be allowed to graduate, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences voted to overrule that disciplinary action and confer degrees for those students, but then the Harvard Corporation overruled the faculty.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I personally think that the level of disruption that was happening here was not significant enough to warrant all of these disciplinary actions,” said Dr. Malak Rafla, Harvard assistant professor of psychiatry.

“It’s just sad, it’s very disappointing, I think in the past there’s been many student protests, many student movements and they’ve never been met with disciplinary action because you know we have a right to protest,” said Margaret Mano, who is graduating from Harvard. "It is bittersweet, people in my house, my friends they can’t graduate with me."

“It’s really important that we just stay peaceful and stay calm and take this as an opportunity to celebrate and gather with our loved ones,” said Ariel Cao, also graduating from Harvard on Thursday.

Commencement is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with the gates of Harvard Yard opening at 7 a.m.