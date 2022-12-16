Zach Wilson

Twitter's Not Holding Back With Zach Wilson Starting vs. Lions

Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury

By Marsha Green

Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in. 

The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.

With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter immediately reacted to the Jets’ latest move. 

Some fans, however, weren’t pleased with the QB change.

Wilson has had his share of struggles since being drafted third overall in 2021.

In his seven starts this season, he has 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions and the last time Wilson was on the field the Jets suffered a 10-3 defeat to the New England Patriots. 

Now, Wilson may be on his last opportunity to prove himself with the Jets.

