Former NFL player Vontae Davis found dead in Florida home

Former Miami Dolphin and NFL star Vontae Davis was found dead inside a Southwest Ranches mansion on Monday, authorities said.

Davie Police, which handles calls in Southwest Ranches, confirmed the body of the 35-year-old former NFL star was found in a home in the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Avenue.

Police said preliminary information suggested foul play wasn't involved.

Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 04: Vontae Davis #21 of the Miami Dolphins is introduced before a NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Sun Life Stadium on December 4, 2011 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers outside the sprawling home, which features a long driveway and large backyard pool.

The home belongs to Adaline Davis, the grandmother of the former NFL star, according to property records. Records showed the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion, with nearly 6,500 square feet, last sold in 2018 for nearly $3.9 million.

The Dolphins selected Davis out of the University of Illinois with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2009 Draft. He spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He played seven more seasons in the NFL, twice being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024

Davis, a cornerback, retired in 2018 while with the Buffalo Bills. He was the younger brother Vernon Davis, who was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end with San Francisco, Denver and Washington.

Vontae Davis was in the headlines last year when he was arrested on DUI charges following a crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

Photos showed Davis apparently sleeping on the side of the highway after the crash, which left his Tesla wrecked.

