WATCH: Gronk Loses WWE 24/7 Title

By Justin Leger

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)

Rob Gronkowski's run as WWE 24/7 champion has come to an end.

The former New England Patriots tight end, who has been the 24/7 champ for the last 58 days, was defeated by R-Truth in his backyard while filming a TikTok video. Yes, that's a lot to process, so we'll just let you watch the clip below:

What that means for Gronk's WWE future is uncertain, but it looks like it's officially time for No. 87 to shift his focus to the upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk initially won the 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36, where he pinned Mojo Rawley.

