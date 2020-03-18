Local
Tom Brady

‘We Will Forever Have Wonderful Memories,’ Gisele Says Goodbye to Boston

The Brazilian supermodel and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady started their family in Boston.

By Gaia De Simoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Wednesday to say goodbye to Boston and New England Patriots fans.

The post was published the day after her husband, Tom Brady, announced he was leaving the Patriots after 20 years spent together.

"What a ride the last decade has been," the Brazilian supermodel wrote. "Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories."

Bündchen and Brady were married in 2009 and started their family in Boston, where their two children were born and raised. Multiple sources reported Tuesday that Brady is now expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏 Quanta transformação que aconteceu na minha vida nessa última década. Boston foi muito acolhedora conosco e estará sempre em nossos corações. Nós teremos para sempre memórias incríveis. Nossas crianças nasceram e cresceram lá e fizemos amizades especiais para o resto da vida. Vou sentir saudades dos nossos amigos, das lindas trocas de estações e de todas as nossas idas ao estádio para torcer pelo Tom e pelo Pats. Agradeço a todos que apoiaram meu marido e minha família por todos esses anos. Vamos sentir saudades!

