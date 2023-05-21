MLB

Wedding Ceremony Takes Place During Giants-Marlins Game at Oracle Park

The celebrations occurred during the seventh inning

By Angelina Martin

True glove: Couple weds during Giants-Marlins at Oracle Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ballpark proposals are a common sight at Oracle Park, but a couple took their love one step further by holding their wedding at the stadium during the Giants' 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The happy couple dressed appropriately in Orange and Black for their nuptials, which took place below the arcade in right field. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That's one way to spice up a seventh-inning stretch.

And, as Duane Kuiper pointed out during the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, the newlyweds can boast about how large of a crowd they had at their wedding.

The ceremony was complete with a bouquet toss, though the bride's technique wasn't quite as accurate as the outfielders playing nearby.

Sports

NBA 60 mins ago

Jimmy Butler Trolls Grant Williams, Al Horford in Celtics-Heat Game 3

PGA Tour 5 hours ago

Brooks Koepka Wins 2023 PGA Championship for Fifth Career Major Victory

As San Francisco fans, one can assume the couple already has dealt with their fair share of torture. Now, here's to wishing them a lifetime of happiness.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBSan Francisco Giantsmiami marlins
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us