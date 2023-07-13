Women's World Cup

Caps in soccer explained for 2023 Women's World Cup

Here's what to know about caps in international soccer

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

A common term you might see during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is something called "caps."

No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player or person is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their standing with their respective senior national team. 

Let’s take a deep dive into the phrase’s history and how it is used today:

What do caps mean in soccer?

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Caps in soccer refer to the number of appearances a player has made with their senior national team, so their club is not affiliated with this number. 

The term is said to have originated from the United Kingdom, where players were awarded physical caps to mark their involvement in international matches. Though those physical caps are a thing of the past, it is still one of the highest honors a player can achieve in the sport.

How does a player earn a cap?

A player can earn a cap only by playing in an international game. Simply being named to the squad is not enough, as a player must log minutes in a certain game to count. 

What types of games count as a cap?

According to FIFA’s regulations handbook, caps are only awarded in International “A” games, which are the following: World Cup games, World Cup qualifiers, continental competitions and its qualifying games, friendly games between senior national teams and Olympic games and its qualifiers.  

My New Favorite Futbolista Jun 21

Soccer star Christine Sinclair opens up about mother's multiple sclerosis

Megan Rapinoe Jul 8

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

Who has the most caps in women's soccer history?

Going into the 2023 World Cup, USWNT's Kristine Lilly has the most caps in women's soccer history with 354. But since she's retired, a player still playing is gradually closing the gap.

Here's a look at the top five:

  • Kristine Lilly, USA: 354
  • Christine Sinclair, Canada: 323
  • Carli Lloyd, USA: 316
  • Christie Pierce, USA: 311
  • Mia Hamm, USA: 276

Who has the most caps in USWNT history?

As seen above, the USWNT dominates the list of most caps in women's soccer. Kristine Lilly retains the top spot with 354, so here's a look at the top five:

  • Kristine Lilly: 354
  • Carli Lloyd: 316
  • Christie Pierce: 311
  • Mia Hamm: 276
  • Julie Foudy: 274

Which current USWNT player has the most caps?

For current USWNT players, only one has recorded more than 200 caps. Two, however, are extremely close to eclipsing that mark.

  • Becky Sauerbrunn: 210
  • Alex Morgan: 198
  • Megan Rapinoe: 196
  • Tobin Heath: 181
  • Kelley O'Hara: 156

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerUSWNT
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us