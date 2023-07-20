Women's World Cup kicks off with wins for host countries New Zealand and Australia

The Women’s World Cup opened Thursday with an elaborate greeting from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

In a moment intended by FIFA to stress the cultural roots of tournament co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, along with international unity, the roughly 10-minute ceremony focused on groups of people meeting peacefully at the center of Eden Park.

For New Zealand, volunteers held aloft an artistic representation of a giant stingray, which in traditional beliefs is said to have been caught by the demi-god Maui and turned into what has become the country's North Island. A giant rainbow serpent, representing Australia, was likewise held up by the cast and joined the stingray.

Monique Maihi-Pihema, a descendant of the Ngati Whatua Orakei tribe that has the historical rights over Eden Park, where the opening match between New Zealand and Norway took place, sang a traditional calling to welcome the Australians.

The ceremony ended with the official match ball being presented to the United States, the 2019 and 2015 World Cup champions, and 2011 champion Japan, at midfield to represent the Maori koha, a gift to the other 30 competing teams.

The 32 countries were then introduced on the stadium’s video screens, while dancers performed a unity routine in costumes inspired by the 32 jerseys that each country will wear. BENEE performed the official song of the tournament, “Do It Again,” as the ceremony came to a close.

Just before kickoff, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of a deadly shooting that occurred earlier Thursday in downtown Auckland. The shootings were unrelated to the tournament but happened near team hotels.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kicked off the tournament with wins.

In its first- ever win at a Women's World Cup, New Zealand upset heavily favored Norway with a 1-0 victory. Norway couldn’t finish off its chances in the first half while the Ferns defended well. Ada Hegerberg’s attempt in the 37th minute was deftly defended by Rebekah Stott and the match was scoreless after the first half. New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half.

Tuva Hansen nearly tied it for Norway in the 83rd but her shot caromed off the crossbar. The Ferns had a chance to double their lead in the 89th after video review awarded them a penalty, but Ria Percival’s attempt hit the post.

Stoppage time stretched for more than 10 minutes before the whistle blew and New Zealand’s bench rushed the field in celebration. Riley pounded her chest for the electrified fans.

“It's really hard to put into words, but absolutely surreal,” Ferns defender Katie Bowen said of the droughtbreaking victory. “I mean we made history tonight, but we can't rest on that. Our goal is to get out of the group.”

Australia also got off to a winning start, beating Ireland 1-0 despite the absence of star striker Sam Kerr.

Steph Catley swept home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland’s resistance and spark an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia. There was no shortage of relief from the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd after the tournament co-hosts struggled early without the country’s all-time leading scorer. Kerr injured her calf muscle on the eve of Australia's opening game. The Matildas captain and face of the tournament will also miss the Australia's second Group B game against Nigeria because of a calf muscle injury.

By the final whistle Kerr was on the field, arm-in-arm with her teammates as they gathered in celebration after being pushed to the limit by Ireland.

Group A play continues Friday with Switzerland playing the Philippines in Dunedin. New Zealand’s next match is Tuesday against the Philippines in Wellington, while Norway plays Switzerland in Hamilton. The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout stage.

Australia plays Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27, a day after Ireland takes on Canada in Perth.

For the full schedule of Women's World Cup games, click here.