FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener

Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match.

FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants.

The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador's place in the tournament after appealing over an ineligible player in qualifiers.

FIFA claimed that the fine was brought "due to chants" and cited its disciplinary code section, which covers discrimination. The Ecuadorian soccer federation is held responsible for fan behavior at games.

Ecuador fans also drew attention for a different chant during the opening match, albeit for a much lighter reason. After FIFA banned beer at World Cup matches, Ecuadorians began a "Queremos cerveza" chant -- which translates to "We want beer."

After a 2-0 win in their opener, Ecuador will return to the pitch on Friday, Nov. 25, against the Netherlands at 11 a.m. ET. All games can be streamed online through FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.