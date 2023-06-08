This Patriots rival is interested in signing Dalvin Cook, per report

The New England Patriots' challenge of regaining the AFC East crown could get even tougher if one of the NFL's most talented running backs makes his way to a division rival.

The Minnesota Vikings have informed star running back Dalvin Cook that he is being released, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Schefter also reported the Patriots' division rival, the Miami Dolphins, have interest in signing Cook.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Cook joining the Dolphins would make an already loaded offense even better. Miami has arguably the league's best wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, in addition to a very good quarterback (when healthy) in Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins ranked 25th in rushing yards per game last season, and no player on their roster tallied more than three rushing touchdowns.

Cook has been a very productive running back since being selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He ran for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns in 2022. Cook also is a tremendous pass-catching running back who has averaged 42 receptions over the last five years. He finishes his Vikings career with 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards and 52 total touchdowns. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons.

The Dolphins have +300 odds to win the AFC East, per DraftKings Sportsbook, which is just behind the New York Jets (+270) and Buffalo Bills (+120), and way ahead of the Patriots (+800).

The Patriots don't need Cook. They have pretty good depth at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery and James Robinson all in the mix. New England's top need on offense is a legit No. 1 wide receiver, so if the Patriots are going to make a splash for an offensive addition, it should be for someone like DeAndre Hopkins and not Cook.