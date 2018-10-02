Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England Published at 11:32 am on October 2, 2018 Published at 11:32 am on October 2, 2018 Lobsters are not uncommon in New England, but rare-colored crustaceans make for some excitement. Some have gone on display at aquariums and science centers. 8 photos 1/8 2/8 NBC Connecticut A blue lobster was found in a shipment to a Cape Cod restaurant. The owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar named the crustacean “Baby Blue.” 3/8 Scarborough Fish & Lobster A rare calico lobster was found off the shores of Scarborough, Maine. Shortly after its capture, the lobster called the Scarborough Fish & Lobster Restaurant its new home. 4/8 Mike Billings Spooky. A so-called “ghost lobster” was caught on Aug. 28, 2018 in Stonington, Maine. The lobster's unique color is believed to be caused by a genetic condition that leads to a partial loss of pigmentation. 5/8 NBC Connecticut A translucent lobster made for an exceptional sight when it was caught on Aug. 24, 2017. The fisherman who caught the rarity described it as "definitely weird." 6/8 New England Aquarium A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium after it was donated by a Salem seafood company. 7/8 Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP One New Hampshire lobsterman was stunned to find he caught a gorgeous blue lobster, which was donated to the Seacoast Science Center. 8/8 New England Aquarium The likelihood of a lobster being orange is about one in 30 million, but workers at a Massachsuetts supermarket found one of these rarities. 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: A Beautiful Snowy Day in Boston Boston’s Still Beautiful on a Dreary, Rainy Day PHOTOS: Final Day of Storm Brings Heavy Batches of Snow Top Entertainment Pictures: ‘Bombshell’ Premieres, Miss Universe 2019, More