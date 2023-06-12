Patriots Camp

Why Trent Brown missed Day 1 of Patriots minicamp

Brown was among nine Pats players absent for the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday.

By Justin Leger

There were some notable absences on the first day of mandatory New England Patriots minicamp.

Nine players were not present for Monday's session, including starting offensive tackle Trent Brown. The 30-year-old veteran's absence reportedly had nothing to do with a contract dispute or an injury, however.

According to MassLive.com's Mark Daniels, Brown's flight was canceled due to a severe hail storm in North Texas. Parts of the region were pelted by up to baseball-sized hail on Sunday evening.

While Brown's situation doesn't appear to be a cause for concern, other absences from Day 1 of minicamp are worth monitoring Here’s the full absence list for Monday’s session:

OL Trent Brown
OG Mike Onwenu
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Kayshon Boutte
RB James Robinson
DL Lawrence Guy
DB Tae Hayes
DB Quandre Mosely

Smith-Schuster reportedly is still dealing with a knee injury from last season. Head coach Bill Belichick said the newly-acquired wideout is day-to-day.

Guy's absence is "believed to be contract related," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 33-year-old veteran is in the final season of a four-year, $11.5 million contract and is slated to earn $2 million in base salary this year.

The Patriots will hold two more minicamp sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

