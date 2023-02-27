1 Person Hospitalized After House Fire in Brockton
When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on floor two, and a woman who was unconscious on the same floor, according to the deputy chief.
Gov. Healey to Make ‘Major' Affordability Announcement
The Governor has said that she would include her tax cut plan inside of her state budget proposal, which she is set to turn in in two days.
Preparations Underway Ahead of Winter Storm
Crews were busy — filling up trucks that would be transporting the salt to various cities and towns, and even some of the state stockpiles – so they’re ready for the storm Tuesday.
Boston Rally Honors Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, One Year After Russian Invasion
A large group of people gathered in Boston on Sunday to show their support for those suffering in Ukraine for the past year.
Crews Battle Massive House Fire in RoxburyBoston firefighters were battling an aggressive fire Sunday night at a triple decker in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood that had spread to at least two nearby homes, injuring one firefighter and...