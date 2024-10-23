Canton police looking for missing boy last seen by Boston train station

Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy missing from Canton, Massachusetts, who was last seen in Boston Wednesday.

Canton police say Zehki Byrd was last seen in the area of the Ruggles transit station wearing a black hat, a green shirt and blue jeans. Canton's police chief tells NBC10 Boston that the boy has autism.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to the chief, it was an early release day in Canton Wednesday, and police believe Zehki got on a train in Stoughton and possibly took it to Ruggles.

Further information was not immediately shared.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 781-828-1212.