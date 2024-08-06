Elmo is the latest person inspired by Stephen Nedoroscik's pommel horse prowess

Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has become a sensation during the Paris Olympics, and his accomplishments are inspiring another national treasure.

Elmo posted about the so-called pommel horse guy on X Tuesday, saying that the Worcester native's amazing performance has encouraged him to pursue his own special talents.

"Mr. Stephen Nedoroscik, Elmo wants to be a specialist too! Elmo was thinking he could be the giggle specialist or maybe a monster-hug specialist. Elmo will keep thinking! #ParisOlympics."

The Olympian responded to the Sesame Street resident's post, telling him he can do whatever his heart desires.



"Elmo, the great thing about specializing in something is you get to decide. I think you’ll be a great specialist in anything you end up choosing!" Nedoroscik wrote.

The final decision is in - Elmo is now an official specialist of giggles. It seems an appropriate role for the 3-and-a-half-year-old, who has been delighting and educating children since the 1980s.

The 25-year-old Nedoroscik has gone viral not only for his athleticism, which nabbed him two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics, but also for his happy, humble attitude, love for his sport and of course his now-famous glasses, which have earned him the moniker "Clark Kent."

After earning his first individual medal in his event, he said he was "beyond excited" to see the surge of excitement for his sport and that the response has been unbelievable.

"I still can't believe the amount of people that are making me memes and sending me things, it is just the coolest thing ever," he said.